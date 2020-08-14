Rohingya Candidate to Appeal Myanmar Parliament Candidacy Rejection

A Rohingya male who submitted to run for a seat in Myanmar’s parliament in November has actually been disqualified over concerns about his moms and dads’ citizenship, a choice that he challenged which activists state highlights prevalent main discrimination towards the Muslim minority.

Abdul Rasheed, a member of the Rohingya- led Democracy and Human Rights Party (DHRP), submitted his candidate application to run for a parliamentary seat representing Sittwe municipality in western Rakhine state, house to the majority of Myanmar’s 300,000 Rohingya.

On Tuesday, 6 days after he submitted his documents at the Sittwe District Election Commission, election authorities declined his application on the premises that his moms and dads were not Myanmar residents when he was born.

The 58-year-old stated his daddy was a civil servant for almost 4 years in Rakhine’s capital Sittwe and got a federal government pension. His mom, on the other hand, holds a citizenship certificate.

“It is obvious that my mother became a citizen before I was born because she has a three-fold national ID card,” Abdul Rasheed informed RFA on Thursday, referring to National Registration Cards (NRC) provided by the federal government from 1948 to 1982, and which supplied complete citizenship rights.

In 1982, Myanmar enacted a Citizenship Law that decreed that just members of the …