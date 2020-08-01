Rogerio: Newcastle interested in Sassuolo’s Brazilian left-back | Football News







Newcastle are interested in finalizing Sassuolo’s Brazilian left-back Rogerio this summertime, according to Sky in Italy.

The 22- year-old, who has actually bet Brazil at youth level, is highly-regarded in searching circles throughout Europe.

He was a youth gamer at Juventus prior to they offered him to Sassuolo in 2017 – and he has actually considering that made 65 looks and scored 2 objectives.

Despite Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) taking out of an offer to purchase the Magpies, the club are continuing with summertime transfer prepares to enhance Steve Bruce’s team.

Sky Sports News has actually currently reported they are amongst the clubs thinking about quotes for the relegated Bournemouth set Callum Wilson and David Brooks.

Boss Steve Bruce has actually stated Newcastle need to keep including huge finalizings to close space to the top …