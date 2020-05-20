Roger Waters says David Gilmour banned him from the Pink Floyd website: ‘He thinks that I’m irrelevant’

Singer- songwriter Roger Waters has actually published a video clip to YouTube charging his previous Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour of outlawing him from the band’s site.

In the clip, Waters stated: “Nothing from me gets on the site. I am banned by David Gilmour from the site.”

“David thinks he owns it,” he proceeded, later onin the video “I think he thinks because I left the band in 1985 that he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd, and that I’m irrelevant, and that I should keep my mouth shut. We’re all welcome to our opinions.”





Waters, that played bass in the influential rock band, asserted that he had actually made an effort to resolve the set’s partnership.

“A year ago, I convened a sort of Camp David for the surviving members of Pink Floyd at a hotel at the airport in London,” he stated, “where I proposed all kinds of measures to get past this awful impasse that we have and the predicament we found ourselves in.”

“It birthed not fruit, I’m sorry to claim,” he included.

“One of the points I requested, I recommended that since whoever the 30 countless you are that sign up for the websites, you do so due to the body of job the 5 people produced.

“In repercussion, it appears to me that it would certainly be reasonable and also appropriate if we must have equivalent accessibility to you all and also share our tasks.”

Waters left Pink Floyd in 1985; the band proceeded without him, launching 2 even more cds prior to liquifying in1994

The band rejoined with Waters in 2005 for the London Live 8 show in Hyde Park.