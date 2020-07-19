Roger Ver Says Twitter Blocking His Tweets About BCH

Bitcoin.com founder Roger Ver says Twitter seems to be blocking him from sending tweets about non-state issued money.

Ver said he was trying to send tweets about instant near-field communication, or NFC, payments for Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Simple Ledger Protocol (SLP) tokens from be.cash but was unable to.

It seems Twitter is blocking me from sending certain tweets promoting non state issued money. pic.twitter.com/7JiZ6G9jXA — Roger Ver (@rogerkver) July 19, 2020

Ver, who has been pushing BCH, did not seem to be one of the users affected by the hack on Twitter. Several Twitter accounts, including celebrities and crypto exchanges, were targeted as part of a large-scale hack of the social media platform. The hacker directed people to donate Bitcoin to a now-defunct website called ‘CryptoforHealth.’

Back in June, Ver said Youtube suspended Bitcoin.com’s Youtube account “for basically no reason.” Youtube reversed the decision and claimed the suspension was done in error.