Roger Teal eyes Sprint Cup glory with Oxted | Racing News

July Cup winner Oxted is on course for the Betfair Sprint Cup after including amongst 15 entries for Haydock’s masterpiece.

The four-year-old will attempt to sign up with an elite band to win both races, with Harry Angel in 2017 being the last horse to finish the significant double.

Oxted provided fitness instructor Roger Teal and jockey Cieren Fallon their very first Group One victory when taking the Newmarket race – and it is all systems choose Saturday’s Merseyside function.

“All seems good – fingers crossed, we’ll get there in one piece,” stated Teal.

“I’ve had a quick look at the entries. I was watching them come in, and it’s what was expected.”

The going is presently soft at Haydock, and Teal would preferably like conditions to dry a little.

“If the ground tightens up it would help no end,” stated the Hungerford handler.

” I have actually attempted him two times in the past on a much easier surface area, and he hasn’t go to form, however I do not believe it was the ground. There were other factors.

“It’s not that he has to have the ground rattling fast – but if it was good to soft, it’d be perfect.”

Teal exposed Oxted needed to be dealt with for an ulcer on his epiglottis after his triumph in the July Cup.

“He had a little wind op after Newmarket,” he stated.

“He had an ulcer on the back of his throat. We had actually that gotten rid of. He was scoped after the July …