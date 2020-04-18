Roger Stone: Without a pardon, my jail term ‘is essentially a death sentence’

He stated that Judge Amy Berman Jackson, a Barack Obama appointee, denied his request for a mistrial regardless of statements made on Tomeka Hart’s social media pages.

FLASHBACK: ROGER STONE SENTENCED TO THREE YEARS

“I was very hopeful that the motion for a mistrial in my case — based on flagrant and blatant, even egregious juror misconduct — would’ve won me a new trial. The U.S. Supreme Court has been very clear that all defendants are entitled to a jury that is impartial and indifferent, but in this case, it is indisputable that the jury forewoman attacked both me and President Trump in 2019 social media postings, lied about that during jury selection, and then later deleted her Facebook page to cover her trails,” Stone stated.

He stated that compounding his superior age, historical past of bronchial asthma, different “underlying health problems” and prevalence of the coronavirus, the jail term he’s receiving is “essentially a death sentence.”

Jackson has ordered him to “surrender” in two weeks, stated Stone, whose political activism goes again to the presidential campaigns of the late Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., and Richard Milhous Nixon.

Carlson famous that former Trump legal professional Michael Cohen, who has since change into a vocal opponent of the president, will likely be leaving jail quickly, in addition to celeb lawyer Michael Avenatti.

However, Stone — previously a member of the famed District of Columbia advisor agency Black, Manafort & Stone — stated he isn’t bitter about not but receiving a pardon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m not,” he stated. “I’m glad after 16 months of being gagged, to finally at least be able to defend myself. I wasn’t prosecuted because I was covering anything up for the president. I was prosecuted because I refused to bear false witness against the president.”

He stated that, a quick time in the past, he joined Rev. Franklin Graham for a prayer session and has since reconnected along with his Catholic religion:

“I am praying for the very best.”