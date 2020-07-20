Roger Stone denies using racial slur on radio show

The exchange took place on Saturday during Stone’s appearance on “The Mo’Kelly Show,” a Los Angeles-based radio broadcast. Host Morris O’Kelly questioned Stone on his conviction for lying to Congress and tampering with evidence by threatening a witness involved with Trump’s 2016 campaign. He then asserted that Stone’s sentence was commuted because of his longtime friendship with Trump.

“There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily, how your number just happened to come up in the lottery, I am guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?” O’Kelly asked.

Stone’s voice was faint over the phone following O’Kelly’s question. A voice could be heard murmuring “arguing with this Negro.” O’Kelly then asked Stone to repeat the comment, but there was silence from Stone’s end of the line.

“I’m sorry you’re arguing with whom? I thought we were having just a very spirited conversation,” O’Kelly said. “What happened? …You said something about ‘Negro.'”