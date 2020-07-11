Roger Stone: Critics blast Trump for commuting ex-adviser’s jail term

Media playback is unsupported in your device Media caption Roger Stone speaks to reporters reacting to Trump’s decision to grant clemency

Leading Democrats have condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the prison sentence of his former adviser and friend Roger Stone.

Presidential contender Joe Biden’s spokesman accused Mr Trump of abuse of power and “laying waste” to US values.

The move – sparing Stone from jail however, not a pardon – came just after a court denied Stone’s request to delay the start date of his 40-month prison term.

He was convicted of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

Stone was the sixth Trump aide found guilty on charges linked to a justice department probe that alleged Russia tried to improve the Trump 2016 campaign.

The 67-year-old had been as a result of report to a federal prison in Jesup, Georgia, next Tuesday.

The White House said Stone was the victim of an attempt by opponents to undermine the presidency.

The president has been accused by political critics of undermining the justice system by criticising criminal cases against Stone and other former aides.

Mr Trump has also publicly complained in regards to the prosecutions of onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

What has got the reaction been?

Mr Biden’s spokesman Bill Russo said Mr Trump could not be shamed and might only be stopped at the ballot box.

“President Trump has once again abused his power, releasing this commutation on a Friday night, hoping to yet again avoid scrutiny as he lays waste to the norms and the values that make our country a shining beacon to the rest of the world,” he said.

House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff condemned Mr Trump’s clemency.

“With this commutation,” said the top Democratic lawmaker, “Trump makes clear that there are two systems of justice in America: one for his criminal friends, and one for everyone else.”

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said it showed Donald Trump was probably the most corrupt president in history.

Roger Stone has maintained all along that the case against him was politically motivated





But the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, welcomed the news, saying Roger Stone’s sentence was draconian.

Mr Stone himself told reporters that beneath the terms of the commutation he could now appeal against his sentence, and was confident that he could expose “an enormous amount of corruption” at his trial.

What did the president say?

The White House said in a statement: “Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency.”

It said that Department of Justice prosecutors under special counsel Robert Mueller only charged Stone out of frustration after failing to prove the “fantasy” that the Trump campaign had colluded with the Kremlin.

The White House also suggested that the FBI had tipped off CNN about their pre-dawn raid on Stone’s house, noting a camera crew for the cable network was on the scene to record the arrest.

“Roger Stone has already suffered greatly,” the statement said. “He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!”

Mr Trump had been hinting about a reprieve for Stone for months, including on Thursday night in an interview with a Fox News host.

Helping a loyal friend, critics be damned

It’s hard to state the president’s decision to grant clemency to his long-time friend and political counsellor is surprising, but it’s still jarring. Even though the president has called the special counsel investigation that prosecuted Stone a sham and a partisan witch hunt, Stone was duly convicted of serious crimes.

Meanwhile, Stone’s active lobbying for a commutation, recently saying that he may have “easily” fired up the president to avoid trial, was unseemly at most readily useful.

Mr Trump is not the very first president to issue controversial pardons or commutations for friends and associates, obviously. Most of his predecessors, however, waited until the last days of these presidency to take such actions, because they knew the political firestorms they would generate.

Mr Trump, on the other hand, generally seems to relish the controversy. Like much of his time in office, his actions are completed with an eye toward a base that views instigating political opponents being an end to itself.

While the action will be sharply criticised, at this time in the Trump presidency his critics and his allies appear pretty much emerge stone. Giving Stone a reprieve will not win Mr Trump any new support, but that isn’t the point. He’s helping a loyal friend, critics be damned.

What was Stone convicted of?

The president’s commutation does not void a criminal conviction as a pardon does.

Stone was found guilty of lying to the House Intelligence Committee about his attempts to make contact with Wikileaks, the internet site that released damaging e-mail about Mr Trump’s 2016 Democratic selection rival Hillary Clinton.

US intelligence authorities have determined the communications were taken by Russian hackers.

Stone had identified during the 2016 campaign he was in connection with Wikileaks originator Julian Assange.

He likewise intimated which he knew the site would divulge more than 19,000 e-mail hacked from your Democratic National Committee web servers.

Stone’s phrase fell in short supply of an initial seven-to-nine-year recommendation coming from prosecutors.

In a remarkable shift, US Attorney General William Barr got overruled of which sentencing guide following a Trump tweet, and as a result recommended a far more lenient consequence.

That involvement led to the whole Stone criminal prosecution team resigning from the situation.

Who will be Roger Stone?

Stone did with Republicans since the 1970s and has the tattoo regarding Richard Nixon on his back again.

Roger Stone: Trump best friend and Russia probe defendant

In the 1990s, Stone proved helpful as a lobbyist for Mr Trump’s online casino business, sometime later it was helped Mr Trump’s lost White House run inside 2000.

According to the particular Netflix documentary Get Me Roger Stone, the strategist apparently encouraged Mr Trump to perform for the particular presidency once more.