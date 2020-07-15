Roger Stone And Mike Flynn Could Hit The Campaign Trail For Trump

Hold on to your hats because two men who are living embodiments of what Democrats could do to this country, two men who can tell first hand of the non-existent Democrat commitment to justice, could soon be opening up campaign rallies for President Trump.

Roger Stone, who is a free man now that his prison sentence was commuted by the president, and General Mike Flynn, all but completely exonerated in his case, are conservative stars in their own right. Now, they could be back in the campaign limelight.

Lefties and RINOS crapping their pants over this….Trump allies want Michael Flynn to stage a campaign trail comeback – POLITICO https://t.co/Z3Q1lOlMl4 — Joseph J Flynn (@JosephJFlynn1) July 11, 2020

Stone has been around Republican campaigns for almost 50 years, picking up tricks and gaining publicity. Flynn served his country in uniform and out until targeted by the Democrats for destruction. But the men survived their legal ordeals and now have a score to settle with Democrats. The president is sympathetic to them both.

“Roger Stone was brought into this witch hunt, this whole political witch hunt and the Mueller scam,” said President Trump. “It is a scam because it’s been proven false and he was treated very unfairly, just like General Flynn is treated unfairly.”

Stone returns the regard, “Thank you for saving my life because I don’t think I at my age and in my medical condition, I would have survived in a COVID infested prison.”

On Tuesday Newt Gingrich said Flynn was “the perfect example of Deep State victimization,” saying that “lots of people would come to see him.”

On Monday, the Trump campaign told the media Flynn could be back with the Trump effort soon. This after achieving renown on the MAGA stage back in the last presidential election. Flynn is still awaiting a final ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of appeals to dismiss his case.

The judge, a hideous politician masquerading in robes, one Emmett Sullivan, has played politics with the Flynn case to embarrass the president and make Flynn pay for his loyalty to Trump and his military integrity. It almost worked until the government case unraveled and the charges were dropped.

What could either actually do in the campaign? Flynn has revved up Trump crowds before, in 2016. His appeal as a military man, his forceful personality, and his almost martyrdom at the hands of the Democrats are all crowd pleasers.

Stone loves an audience and is also very at home in front of a camera. He wouldn’t miss the chance to ham it up for the Trump campaign and at the expense of the people who came perilously close to sending him to jail.

By the time either joins the campaign the media cycle will have moved on from their individual cases. Both will be free men and ready to do political battle. Flynn may even have a spot in a second Trump term and Stone could stand to gain as well. But first, as both know, Trump has to get reelected.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 15, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

