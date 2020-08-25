Roger Goodell wishes NFL had ‘listened to Colin Kaepernick sooner’ over protests | NFL News





Colin Kaepernick kneeling throughout the United States anthem in 2016

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has actually confessed he wishes the league had listened to Colin Kaepernick faster when he started objecting in 2016.

Kaepernick initially sat, prior to going on to kneel, throughout the American nationwide anthem at the start of NFL video games in 2016 in reaction to social oppression versus the black neighborhood, consisting of cops cruelty.

The quarterback left the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and has actually not been signed by another group considering that. In October that year, Kaepernick submitted a complaint versus the NFL, implicating group owners of conspiring to guarantee he stayed anonymous.

Speaking to previous NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho on his ‘Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man’ program, Goodell stated: “The very first thing I’d state is, ‘I.