Roger Goodell wishes he had ‘listened earlier’ to Kaepernick

Kaepernick has actually not played in the NFL because he triggered debate by sitting, then kneeling, throughout the National Anthem prior to numerous video games to object the authorities shootings of Black males and other social oppressions dealt with by the Black neighborhood.

Appearing on Emmanuel Acho’s ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,’ Goodell was asked how he would say sorry to Kaepernick.

“Well the first thing I’d say is I wish we had listened earlier, Kap, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to,” statedGoodell

“We had invited him in several times to have the conversation, to have the dialogue. I wish we had the benefit of that. We never did.”

READ: Kaepernick among sporting figures to pay tribute to George Floyd ‘It is not about the flag’ The previous San Francisco 49ers quarterback ended up being a totally free representative in 2017 after no group provided him an agreement. That October, he submitted a complaint versus the league implicating group owners of conspiring to keep him from being signed. He and previous colleague Eric Reid, who knelt with Kaepernick, ultimately settled their collusion complaints cases versus the NFL. Goodell states he now much better comprehends why gamers were opposing and is irritated when others mischaracterize their actions. “It is not about the flag,” statedGoodell “These …

Read The Full Article