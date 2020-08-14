Roger Goodell: NFL should have listened to players' racism concerns

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league should have listened to players earlier about racism concerns in response to NFL players calling on the league to condemn racism and support its black players.

Goodell posted a video to the NFL’s social media in response to the video “Stronger Together,” which features multiple black NFL players asking the league to take a strong stance in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“We the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said.

Notably, Goodell did not mention former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who faced a backlash from the league and others for kneeling before games while the National Anthem played to protest police brutality.

