Roger Goodell Admits NFL Bungled Kneeling Protests, ‘We Were Wrong’

“We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

Those phrases simply got here out of Roger Goodell‘s mouth — and it appears apparent he is lastly acknowledging the horrible manner the NFL dealt with Colin Kaepernick‘s kneeling protest.

The NFL commish simply launched a video assertion after a number of high NFL stars — together with Saquon Barkley, OBJ, and Patrick Mahomes — demanded the league admit they had been improper in silencing peaceable protesters like Kap.



And, it appears the gamers acquired what they requested for.

Goodell by no means mentions Kaepernick by title — however there is no doubt what he meant.

“It has been a difficult time for our country, in particular black people in our country,” Goodell mentioned.

He provided condolences to the households of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and “all the families who have endured police brutality.”

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People,” Goodell continued.

“We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.”

“I personally protest with you and want to be a part of the much needed change in this country.”

“Without black players there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff.”

“We are listening and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices, and others on how we can move forward together for a better and more united NFL family.”

Kaepernick started his kneeling demonstration through the nationwide anthem in 2016 to place a highlight on police brutality and racial injustice in America.

He parted methods with the SF 49ers after that season — however hasn’t had a legit alternative with one other NFL crew since then.

Kap believes there was a concentrated effort to blackball him from the NFL due to his demonstration — and has mentioned for YEARS that he desires to get again within the league and play.