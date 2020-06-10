Roger Federer to miss US and French Opens due to surgery | Tennis News







Roger Federer has introduced he’ll miss the rest of the 2020 season after present process additional surgery on his proper knee.

The pandemic-hit marketing campaign is about to resume in August however the 38-year-old has dominated out a return till 2021.

In a message on his social media channels, Federer wrote: “A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee.

“Now, very similar to I did main up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the mandatory time to be 100 per cent prepared to play at my highest stage.

“I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season.”

More to comply with…