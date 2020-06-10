Roger Federer to miss rest of 2020 tennis season after second knee operation

Roger Federer will miss the rest of 2020 after present process additional surgical procedure on his knee following “a setback”, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has introduced.

The most profitable males’s tennis participant in historical past underwent an operation on his knee in February after his defeat in opposition to Novak Djokovic on the Australian Open, with the Swiss planning to sit out the clay courtroom season and goal a return at Wimbledon.

But though Wimbledon was subsequently cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, giving Federer considerably extra time to recuperate, the 38-year-old has stated that his rehabilitation has not gone in addition to deliberate.





As a consequence, he confirmed on Wednesday morning that he has already undergone a second operation on his troublesome proper knee and can now take the rest of the yr off in an effort to get again to full health, which means that when tennis returns from the Covid-19-enforced hiatus, Federer sadly is not going to.

In a letter to his followers, Federer stated: “I hope you’re staying secure and wholesome.

“A couple of weeks in the past, having skilled a setback throughout my preliminary rehabilitation, I had to have a further fast arthroscopic process on my proper knee. Now, very like I did main up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the required time to be 100 per cent prepared to play at my highest degree.

“I will probably be lacking my followers and the tour dearly however, I’ll look ahead to seeing everybody again on tour at first of the 2021 season.

“All the best, Roger.”

Federer has not received a Grand Slam since choosing up title No 20 on the 2018 Australian Open greater than two years in the past, although he did attain final yr’s Wimbledon ultimate in addition to the semi-finals at Roland Garros earlier within the yr. He stays probably the most profitable males’s singles participant in historical past, although long-term rival Rafael Nadal is only one title behind Federer with Djokovic an additional two Grand Slams off on 17 profession wins.

