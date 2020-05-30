Roger Federer named world’s highest paid athlete, according to Forbes – Armenian News

Roger Federer is the primary tennis participant to high the annual Forbes checklist of the world’s highest paid athletes, overtaking footballer Lionel Messi, BBC Sport experiences.

Federer, 38, moved up 4 locations after incomes £86.2m prior to now yr – about £81m of it in endorsements.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£85m), Messi (£84m) and Neymar (£77.5m) come subsequent, whereas American basketball participant LeBron James (£71.5m) completes the highest 5.

Boxer Tyson Fury was the highest incomes Briton in 11th (£46.2m).

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton got here 13th with earnings of £43.7m.

Japanese tennis participant Naomi Osaka was revealed to be the highest paid feminine athlete earlier this month. She is 29th total on the checklist, which was launched on Friday.