Roger Federer becomes world’s highest paid athlete, says Forbes

Roger Federer becomes the highest paid athlete per week after fellow tennis star Naomi Osaka tops the listing for highest paid feminine athlete

Roger Federer is the primary tennis participant to high the annual Forbes list of the world’s highest paid athletes, overtaking footballer Lionel Messi.

Federer, 38, moved up 4 locations after incomes £86.2m up to now 12 months – about £81m of it in endorsements.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£85m), Messi (£84m) and Neymar (£77.5m) come subsequent, whereas American basketball participant LeBron James (£71.5m) completes the highest 5.

Boxer Tyson Fury was the highest incomes Briton in 11th (£46.2m).

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton got here 13th with earnings of £43.7m.

Japanese tennis participant Naomi Osaka was revealed to be the highest paid feminine athlete earlier this month. She is 29th total on the listing, which was launched on Friday.

“The coronavirus pandemic triggered salary cuts for soccer stars Messi and Ronaldo, clearing the way for a tennis player to rank as the world’s highest-paid athlete for the first time,” mentioned Kurt Badenhausen, senior editor at Forbes.

“Roger Federer is the perfect pitchman for companies, resulting in an unparalleled endorsement portfolio of blue-chip brands worth $100m a year for the tennis great.”

Last week, two-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, 22, ended Serena Williams’ run of 4 years because the highest paid feminine athlete after incomes £30.7m, £1.15m greater than 38-year-old Williams.