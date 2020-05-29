Roger Federer ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at top of sport’s annual rich list | Tennis News





Roger Federer is the primary tennis participant to top Forbes’ athletes rich list

Roger Federer is the world’s highest-paid athlete for 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic knocked footballer Lionel Messi off top spot, in response to the annual Forbes list launched on Friday.

The Swiss tennis nice, proprietor of a males’s report 20 Grand Slam singles titles, earned $106.3m (£86.3m) within the final 12 months, together with $100m (£81.2m) by way of endorsements, to maneuver up 4 locations and change into the primary participant from his sport to top the list.

Soccer gamers Cristiano Ronaldo (£85.3m), Messi (£84.5m) and Neymar (£77.6m) and American basketball participant LeBron James (£71.6m) rounded out the top 5.

“The coronavirus pandemic triggered salary cuts for soccer stars Messi and Ronaldo, clearing the way for a tennis player to rank as the world’s highest-paid athlete for the first time,” mentioned Kurt Badenhausen, senior editor at Forbes.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been impacted by the pandemic

“Roger Federer is the perfect pitchman for companies, resulting in an unparalleled endorsement portfolio of blue-chip brands worth $100m a year for the tennis great.”

Japan’s Naomi Osaka (£30.7m), who was ranked 29th on the list, surpassed fellow tennis participant Serena Williams (£29.5m) because the world’s highest-earning feminine athlete.

Osaka and Williams had been the one ladies on the list.

Basketball gamers led all sports activities with 35 gamers among the many top 100. American soccer occupied 31 spots, none increased than six-times Super Bowl champion Tom Brady (£36.5m) who was ranked 25th.

Soccer was the subsequent most represented sport with 14 gamers, adopted by tennis (six), boxing and combined martial arts (5), golf (4), motor racing (three), and baseball and cricket with one every.