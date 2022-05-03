Roe v Wade has been the biggest ongoing controversy in America at the moment. Lots of speculations are going on as to what will be the outcome of the case. The Supreme Court was supposed to draft its order and read it shortly. However, in today’s fast-paced digitalized society, no news can be kept hidden. The Supreme Court of America has learned this the hard way. Their all-important draft of the verdict has been miraculously leaked by “Politico”.

Politico is one of the leading media agencies in the world at the moment. The recently published article by the media house has sent shockwaves all along with America. Politico claims the news to be real along with the original verdict of Justice Samuel Alito. As per the leaks, the verdict would overturn the Roe v Wade case. This would mean that the demand for obtaining the constitutional rights for abortion will not be granted.

This decision holds a lot of significance in the political history of America. If published, the decision will be the first of its kind in decades. It will be the very first verdict that will directly cater to the reproductive well-being of the American female. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Roe v Wade Important Documents Leaked

The case of Roe v Wade has taken the most unexpected turn. A Supreme Court draft of the verdict has been published by Politico.

According to claims, the verdict was initially written in the month of February.

However, they also stated that the court might make necessary amendments before passing the final decision.

The Supreme Court also echoed the words published in Politico.

They admitted that the leak was a genuine one. It was indeed a copy of the original verdict drafted by the Court.

However, the court stated that changes might be made afterward to provide justice to the Roe v Wade case.