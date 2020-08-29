Rodrigo: Leeds sign Spain international from Valencia for club-record fee | Football News





Rodrigo scored 8 objectives in all competitors for Valencia last season

Leeds have actually signed Spain international Rodrigo for a club-record transfer fee from Valencia on an agreement that will run till the summer season of 2024.

The newly-promoted Premier League club reached a preliminary contract with the La Liga club on Tuesday, for a reported ₤ 30m fee, with the 29-year-old now having actually settled individual terms and finished a medical.

Rodrigo scored 59 objectives in 220 video games for Valencia after he signed up with from Benfica in 2014, at first on loan, and reinforces Marcelo Bielsa’s assaulting alternatives ahead of Leeds’ very first season back in the English leading flight for 16 years.

He is the current gamer to leave Valencia due to the club’s treacherous monetary position, following Ferran Torres, Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo’s departures currently …