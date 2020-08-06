Rodney Mills is taking Eagles safety Jalen Mills under his wing

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys captures a pass versus Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the the 4th quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington,Texas (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Eagles safety Jalen Mills is preparing to make the complete switch from cornerback to safety.

This offseason, Philadelphia Eagles fans appeared in event when it was revealed the group had actually consented to an offer to revive cornerbackJalen Mills In a little bit of a twist, Philly will not be lining him up at corner this year.

That’s since the group re-signed him toplay at safety instead While the shift might be challenging for some gamers, that just has actually not held true for Mills.

In case fans required some guarantee of that, they’ll enjoy what Rodney McLeod needed to state throughout a zoom call with press reporters on Thursday.

Rodney McLeod fulfilled separately with Jalen Mills throughout the offseason to view movie, discuss the calls, comprehend the positionings atsafety . “I believe the chemistry is going to be a lot easier than people think. So far, so good,” McLeod stated. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 6, 2020

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod has actually taken Jalen Mills under his wing throughout the offseason

” I think the chemistry is going to be a lot much easier …