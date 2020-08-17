Rodney Gunter reveals serious medical condition, walks away from NFL

UFC 252: 3 things we discovered
Jacksonville Jaguars protective end Rodney Gunter is stepping away from football.
Defensive end Rodney Gunter provided some difficult news through Twitter on Sunday, revealing his required choice to stroll away from the NFL.
According to NFL expert Ian Rapoport, the Jacksonville Jaguars protective end, who signed a three-year handle the group in March, is being required to stroll away from the video game of football due to a serious medical condition that might threaten his life if he continues to play.
Rodney Gunter needed to make a hard however required choice
In Gunter’s own words:
“These last 3 weeks have actually been a difficult tablet to swallow. Seeing my dreams disappear right in front of me has actually been very hard.
“After seeing a number of heart experts I was informed if I continue to play ball with my condition, I might perhaps burst or tear my aorta which is bigger. This can trigger unexpected death or extreme stroke.
“There is a 50/50 possibility that surgical treatment will repair my present health condition. But at the minute, I do not fulfill the requirements to go through the operation. Those who certify need to have 5.5+ cm bigger aorta, while mine steps at 5.0 cm. At …