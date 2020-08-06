Rodney Davis, who has Covid, says it’s ‘terrible’ Capitol Hill has no testing program

“Right now, on Capitol Hill, we don’t have any, and it’s a travesty,” Rep. Rodney Davis told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.”

Davis announced his diagnosis on Wednesday, shortly after two other members of Congress — Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas and Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona — revealed that they, too, tested positive. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has since required all House members and aides to wear masks on the floor, but a growing number of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including Davis, are demanding further action and have been calling for a more robust testing regimen on Capitol Hill.

“I think it’s terrible. And ironically, Kevin McCarthy, our leader, and I and (Oklahoma Republican Rep.) Tom Cole have been trying to lead a charge to get the speaker of the House to identify where we can get testing modalities brought to Capitol Hill,” Davis said on “New Day,” adding that testing should not only be accessible to Congress members, but also to “the staff, the essential workers that are there on Capitol Hill,” and “the media who are covering the stories that are important to the nation. They deserve testing capabilities, too.”

Back in early May, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined an offer from the Trump administration to have rapid testing system on Capitol Hill. At the time, Pelosi and McConnell cited the need to ramp up testing nationwide and “keep directing resources to the front-line facilities where they can do…

Read The Full Article