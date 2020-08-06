Rodney Davis: Illinois Republican congressman tests positive for coronavirus

Davis stated in a statement that a greater than normal temperature level reading Wednesday triggered him to get checked, which led to a positive medical diagnosis.

“My staff who I’ve worked with in-person this week have received negative tests as well,” he included. “Other than a higher-than-normal temperature, I am showing no symptoms at this time and feel fine.”

Davis stated that his workplace was getting in touch with constituents he had actually satisfied face to face over the past 48 hours. He worried that he and his staffers “take COVID-19 very seriously” and “have always followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines, use social distancing, and wear masks or face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained.”

Davis, who’s dealing with a competitive reelection in November, will reschedule upcoming public occasions till he tests unfavorable for coronavirus and will quarantine while working from house, he stated, advising individuals to use a mask. “If you’re out in public, use social distancing, and when you can’t social distance, please wear a mask,” he stated. “All of us must do our part. That’s what it will take to get through this pandemic.” On top of this current trio, numerous federal legislators in both celebrations have actually checked positive for the infection. At least 5 other House members revealed previously this year that they checked positive: RepublicanReps Morgan Griffith of Virginia, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, and DemocraticReps Joe Cunningham of South Carolina and Ben McAdams of Utah …

