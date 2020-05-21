Roddy Ricch Bags 7 Grammy Championship Rings for Crew Worth $250k

Exclusive

Roddy Ricch actually is ballin’ now … alongside along with his crew trigger he hooked ’em up with some diamond-studded championship rings to have a good time his first-ever Grammy win.

The 21-year-old Compton MC will quickly get his palms on these incredibly-baller rings produced by none aside from Hollywood’s favourite celeb jeweler, Elliot Eliantte. We’re informed Roddy ordered 7 rings for him and his crew. Eliantte’s been engaged on the bling for the previous few months and he simply completed them, so Roddy will quickly have them delivered.



Elliot Eliantte

All in all … we’re informed the rings are price a whopping $250okay. But, gotta give the child some credit score, have a good time large after a monumental win. As you in all probability know by now … Roddy introduced residence a Grammy again in January after profitable Best Rap Performance for “Racks in the Middle.” The monitor featured Nipsey Hussle and Hit-Boy.