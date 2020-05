Rod Rosenstein to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee

“Mr. Rosenstein will testify about the new revelations contained in the Horowitz report concerning the FISA warrant applications and other matters,” Chairman Lindsey Graham, per South Carolina Republican, said in a statement. “This will be the first in a series of oversight hearings regarding all things Crossfire Hurricane and the Mueller investigation.”

The former deputy attorney general, who resigned last year, was instrumental in the government’s investigation to the Trump effort’s ties to Russia. The FBI’s investigation, codenamed “Crossfire Hurricane,” was finally taken over by special counsel Robert Mueller, that Rosenstein appointed in 2017

The hearing is set for second Wednesday and Rosenstein are the sole witness, based to the committee.