“Mr. Rosenstein will testify about the new revelations contained in the Horowitz report concerning the FISA warrant applications and other matters,” Chairman Lindsey Graham, per South Carolina Republican, said in a statement. “This will be the first in a series of oversight hearings regarding all things Crossfire Hurricane and the Mueller investigation.”
The former deputy attorney general, who resigned last year, was instrumental in the government’s investigation to the Trump effort’s ties to Russia. The FBI’s investigation, codenamed “Crossfire Hurricane,” was finally taken over by special counsel Robert Mueller, that Rosenstein appointed in 2017.
The hearing is set for second Wednesday and Rosenstein are the sole witness, based to the committee.
Rosenstein, along with other top Justice Department officials, had also signed a series of warrants that the FBI hunted in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court since it hunted to research Carter Page, a one time foreign policy advisor to that the 2016 Trump campaign. The surveillance software said that the FBI thought Page “has been collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government,” based to redacted duplicates the agency released in 2018.
Page was not charged with any offenses throughout the three-year Russia investigation.
The warrants were in the core of an internal inspection concluded this past year from the Justice Department’s Agency general, Michael Horowitz, which found the FBI had properly opened its investigation in to Russian election disturbance and possible collusion from the Trump effort, however that there were significant mistakes in the way in which the agency had conducted the probe.
A different but related criminal investigation is underway, after Attorney General William Barr tapped a top federal prosecutor to review the roots of this Russia probe and the FBI surveillance.
Rosenstein, who was criticized for his handling of the stunt, defended his actions last year, stating he stood by his decision to appoint Mueller, in spite of the fact that “not everybody was happy with my decision, in case you didn’t notice” — a potential reference to Trump’s misgivings regarding the demand for and motives of the special counsel’s team.
This month, Trump retweeted a series of conspiratorial posts about a memo Rosenstein had composed in August 2017, which specifically authorized Mueller to research a ton of possible offenses by many Trump partners. Trump along with his allies stage to this memo as evidence of wrongdoing, although their allegations are combined with debunked theories and many national courts possess upheld the legality of the Mueller probe.