This is potentially my proudest production: chocolate fridge cake, or tiffin, went across with rocky road, went across with s’mores– the American campfire standard of Graham biscuits and marshmallows sandwiched with an item of chocolate, and toasted over a fire.

Prep time: 15 mins|Cooking time: 5-10 mins

MAKES

Approx 24 squares

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

200 g saltless butter

300 g dark chocolate (minimum 70% cacao solids), separated

250 g gastrointestinal biscuits or Graham biscuits

150 g mini vegan marshmallows

75 g salty peanuts, about sliced

APPROACH

Preheat the stove to 200 C/180 C follower/Gas 6. Tip the butter and chocolate right into a pan over a reduced warmth and mix up until both have actually thawed. Break up just about 4 of the gastrointestinal biscuits or Graham biscuits and mix them right into the chocolate butter, after that mix in 100 g of themarshmallows Spread the blend straight superficial toasting tin.Scatter with the staying gastrointestinal biscuits, burglarized bigger items, the marshmallows and the peanuts. Transfer the tin to the stove and bake for 5-10 mins, up until the marshmallows have actually simply begun to capture and turn gold brownish. Let the tin cool on the side prior to reducing the cake right into squares. I instead like a square or more while it’s still cozy out of the stove, but also for a correct fridge cake, you’ll require to pop it right into the refrigerator to cool for a couple of hrs prior to offering so it establishes appropriately.

Recipe from The Roasting Tin Around the World by Rukmini Iyer (Square Peg, ₤1699). Order your duplicate from books.telegraph.co.uk