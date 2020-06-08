Rocky Mountain treasure worth $1m found after decade-long hunt

Image copyright

A treasure chest full of gold, jewels along with other valuables worth more than $1m has been found in the Rocky Mountains.

Antiquities collector Forrest Fenn hid the bronze chest in the wilderness more than a decade ago, and created a treasure hunt for people to get it.

Hundreds of a large number of people looked for it, and lots of people quit their jobs and consumed their life savings. At least four people died.

Now, Mr Fenn says, a man from “back East” has finally tracked it down.

“It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago,” Mr Fenn, an 89-year-old millionaire from New Mexico, said in a statement on his web site.

He added that he failed to know the person who found it, but that a 24-line poem in his 2010 autobiography The Thrill of the Chase led the person to the precise spot.

Mr Fenn also told his local paper, the Santa Fe New Mexican, that the man did not want his name to be released but had confirmed the finding by sending over a photograph.

As well as rare coins and antique jewellery, Mr Fenn said that that he packed the 20 lbs (9 kg) chest with pre-Columbian animal figures, prehistoric hammered gold “mirrors” and ancient Chinese faces carved from jade.

Asked how he felt concerning the treasure being found, Fenn told the paper: “I don’t know, I feel halfway kind of glad, halfway kind of sad because the chase is over.”