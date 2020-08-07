Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered – PlayStation 4 Standard Edition



Price: $39.99

(as of Aug 07,2020 21:08:05 UTC – Details)





Get results fast with a proven method Studies show that over 95 percent of players have improved their skills using Rocksmith

Learn at your own pace Rocksmith adapts to your skill level, and now includes expanded practice tools and a customizable learning curve

Learn to play with your favorite songs; A new six track bonus pack joins 50 returning hits with a library of 100s more available for purchase Battery: No battery used

Plug in and play any real guitar or bass with the included Rocksmith Real Tone Cable