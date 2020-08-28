Rockies Sign Zac Rosscup – MLB Trade Rumors

TODAY: The Rockies have announced the finalizing. Rosscup has actually tattooed a minors offer and been contributed to the group’s 60- male gamer swimming pool.

AUGUST 25: The Rockies are close to a handle left- hander Zac Rosscup, FOX 26’s Mark Berman reports (Twitter link). The offer, most likely a minors agreement, will be main when Rosscup passes a physical and a COVID- 19 screening.

Rosscup formerly pitched for Colorado in 2017- 18 and was likewise a member of the company simply this season, as he signed a minors offer last winter season however was launched inJune He’ll now get a 2nd opportunity at that 2nd stint with the Rox, who are most likely wanting to include some bullpen depth in the wake of some injuries. James Pazos and Phillip Diehl are the only left- handed reducers on the Rockies’ present active lineup, and none of the other southpaws at their alternate training website have any major league experience.

Rosscup has actually tossed 83 2/3 profession innings over parts of 6 MLB seasons, pitching for the Rockies and 4 other clubs. In 2019, Rosscup tossed 18 innings divided over different stints with the Mariners, Blue Jays, and Dodgers, plus he likewise hung out in the Cardinals’ farm system. Since being launched by Colorado this summer season, Rosscup has actually been pitching in independent baseball in Sugar Land, Texas.

