Rockies Sign AJ Ramos – MLB Trade Rumors

The Rockies have signed free-agent reliever AJ Ramos, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. It’s presumably a minor league contract for Ramos, whom the Cubs released from a minors pact Thursday.

Ramos’ best years came in Miami, where he debuted in 2012, logged sub-3.00 ERAs and accumulated 64-plus innings in each season from 2014-16, and piled up 92 of his 99 career saves. But Ramos fell off substantially in 2017 between the Marlins and Mets, who acquired him in advance of that year’s trade deadline, and endured a career-worst 2018 before undergoing shoulder surgery.

Ramos hasn’t pitched in the majors since he went under the knife, but the 33-year-old right-hander has latched on with three teams over the past few months during his comeback attempt. Deals with the Dodgers and Cubs didn’t lead to MLB opportunities for Ramos, but perhaps he’ll get a chance to join a Colorado bullpen that entered Friday with the bigs’ second-worst ERA (6.58).