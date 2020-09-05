Rockies Place Jon Gray On 10-Day Injured List

The Rockies have actually positioned right-hander Jon Gray on the 10-day injured list, retroactive toSept 2, with shoulder swelling, the group revealed. They remembered righty Jose Mujica to take Gray’s lineup area.

Shoulder problems can cause prolonged lacks for pitchers, so it’s uncertain whether Gray will return this season. Regardless, the 28-year-old– who was an essential part of the Rockies’ rotation throughout previous seasons– has actually had a hard time in 2020 for the playoff competitors. Gray has actually balanced less than 5 innings per start (39 frames in 8 looks) and tape-recorded profession worsts in PERIOD (6.69 ), FIP (5.01 ), strikeouts per 9 (5.08 ), groundball rate (36.7 percent) and typical fastball speed (94 miles per hour).

Aside from Gray, the Rockies have actually offered several starts to German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela, Kyle Freeland and Ryan Castellani this year. Marquez, Senzatela and Freeland have actually been decent in general, while Castellani has actually permitted 2 or less made runs in 4 of 6 looks. A set of five-run blowups have actually harmed his numbers, however.