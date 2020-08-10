Rockies, Blackmon set to welcome D-backs By Reuters

©Reuters MLB: Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners



The Colorado Rockies are heading house after a loss, however barely hanging their heads.

Despite Sunday’s 5-3 loss at the Seattle Mariners, Colorado is 11 -4 and off to its finest 15- video game start given that2013 The club has actually won all 5 series it has actually played this season.

The Rockies will pursue a half-dozen series wins when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks, start Monday night in the very first of a three-game set.

Jon Gray (0-1, 3.31) will make his 4th start for Colorado, dealing with Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray (1-2, 9.45).

Arizona is coming off a 9-5 loss at San Diego on Sunday and beings in last location in the NL West, 5 1/2 video games back of theRockies Ray will make his 18 th profession start versus Colorado and ninth at Coors Field.

Ray has actually fared much better in Denver than in your home versus theRockies In those 17 begins he is 5-5 with a 5.20 AGE, however at Coors Field his AGE is simply 4.23 to accompany a 2-2 record.

Ray has actually struggled this year as he gets utilized to a tweaked shipment that is created to allow him to toss more strikes. He permitted 6 runs versus Houston on Wednesday, however thanks to his offense, he made his very first win of the season.

Ray stated he is still getting utilized to his shipment, which now …