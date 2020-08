The Rockies have actually included catcher Brian Serven to the 60- male player pool, per a group statement. He ‘d still require to be contributed to the 40- male lineup in order to be brought onto the active lineup.

Serven, 25, was taken in the 5th round of the 2016 draft. He had a rough offending season in 2019, kipping down a.202/.286/.364 slash in 276 Double- A plate looks. The company is certainly still holding out hope that his capabilities at the plate will reach his ability behind it.