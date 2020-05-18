Rockford shooting: Suspect is dead after fatal shooting and standoff at Illinois motel

The suspect within the shooting barricaded himself contained in the motel, Rockford Police Chief Daniel O’Shea mentioned in a information convention close to the scene. Authorities compelled entry into the room early Sunday and discovered the suspect dead from an obvious self-inflicted gunshot wound, O’Shea said

Authorities had been first known as to the motel shortly after midnight Saturday in response to a report of pictures fired. There, they discovered one man fatally shot and two ladies injured with gunshot wounds that weren’t life-threatening, O’Shea mentioned.

Officers discovered the suspect within the constructing, O’Shea mentioned, and exchanged gunfire, resulting in an prolonged standoff. No officers had been injured, he mentioned.

He mentioned authorities believed the standoff stemmed from a home incident however cautioned the knowledge was preliminary.