Rockford shooting: One killed, two shot in Illinois as police remain in standoff with suspect

The suspect is barricaded contained in the motel, Rockford Police Chief Daniel O’Shea mentioned in a information convention close to the scene.
Authorities have been known as to the motel shortly after midnight. Officers discovered the three victims once they responded to a report of photographs fired, in response to the chief.
Officers discovered the suspect in the constructing, O’Shea mentioned, and exchanged gunfire.
A SWAT crew has been known as to the energetic scene that “continues to evolve,” and the motel has been evacuated, in response to the chief.
