Rockets Want NBA To Investigate Dennis Schroder Low Blow On P.J. Tucker Following Ejections

Dennis Schroder and P.J. Tucker were ejected in the 3rd quarter of the Houston Rockets’ 114-80 win over the Oklahoma City in video game 5.

The Rockets took a 3-2 lead in the series.

The occurrence started with Schroder striking Tucker throughout what was ultimately considered a prohibited screen. Tucker would then headbutt the back of Schroder’s head.

Schroder was offered a Flagrant 2, while Tucker was required a dead-ball technical nasty with an ejection.

NBA security questioned Tucker after the video game, according to sources.

The Rockets were distressed that the league did not investigate Chris Paul’s shot versus Ben McLemore’s groin in video game 3.

The group likewise apparently wants the league to investigate Schroder’s shot versusTucker

“First thing was, it was obviously an illegal screen. And it was kind of a bang-bang play. P.J. obviously after the play was over kind of head-butted Dennis, so they certainly had to eject him, and I didn’t know if they felt like they needed to eject Dennis because they ejected P.J. But it was a very quick, aggressive play, and I understand with P.J. getting thrown out maybe they felt like Dennis needed to be thrown out,” stated Billy Donovan after the video game.