Rockets vs. Thunder score, takeaways: Chris Paul leads OKC to Game 3 win, cutting Houston’s series lead to 2-1

The Oklahoma City Thunder are still alive. After double digit losses in Games 1 and 2 of their first-round series versus the Houston Rockets, the Thunder got better in Game 3 with a wild 119-107 win in overtime to make theseries 2-1

In the very first 2 video games of the series, the Thunder had a hard time to score the ball, however their defense breaking down was the most significant issue. They stepped up on both ends of the flooring in Game 3, getting to the totally free toss line to provide their sputtering offense an increase, and holding the Rockets to 30 percent from 3- point land. Dennis Schroder chose 29 points off the bench, while Chris Paul completed with 26 points, 6 rebounds and 5 helps.

Houston was when again without Russell Westbrook due to a quad injury, however still had an excellent possibility to increase 3 -0. They could not hang on down the stretch, nevertheless, and when James Harden fouled out early in overtime, they broke down. Harden completed with 38 in a strong efficiency, however Jeff Green was the only other Rocket to have a strong offending day. Those 2 were 20 of 40 from the field, while the remainder of the group went 18 of 52.