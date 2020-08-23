Rockets vs. Thunder score: Live NBA playoff updates as Chris Paul, OKC try to claw way back in series

Game 3 in between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder is has actually been tight throughout the very first half. Although this series was expected to be among the most competitive of the preliminary, the Rockets have actually taken control with double-digit wins in Games 1 and 2. Can they keep it up and press their lead to 3-0? They’re in front heading into the 4th quarter, however simply hardly. This is heading for an enjoyable surface.

Houston has actually been playing without Russell Westbrook in this series, however it hasn’t mattered up until now. James Harden didn’t even play all that well in Game 2, and they still got the win. Their defense has actually looked sharper, and they have actually gotten some huge contributions off the bench from the similarity Jeff Green, Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore. Houston will address least another game without Westbrook, who is making enhancement however not rather prepared, per Mike D’Antoni.

As for the Thunder, their Cinderella run this season looks to be coming to an end. They do not appear to have the offending weapons to stay up to date with Houston’s high-powered attack, and what’s more worrying is their defense, which was leading 10 in the league throughout the routine season, has actually been second-worst in the playoffs. They’ll requirement Chris Paul to action up and lead the way, or this series may end quicker than anticipated. Follow listed below for all the updates and highlights throughout Game 3.