Rockets vs. Lakers score: Live NBA playoff updates as Houston and Los Angeles meet in Game 1

The entire basketball world knew what a dangerous matchup the Houston Rockets were to the Los Angeles Lakers, and they have not disappointed through a quarter in their second-round matchup. James Harden has had his way with the Lakers’ defense to this point and Houston owns a slim lead after one quarter as a result.

The Lakers are making their first appearance in Western Conference semifinals since 2012 (lost in 5 games to OKC); the last time the Lakers won a game in the conference semis was on May 18, 2012 — Kobe Bryant scored a game-high 36 points in a 99-96 win vs OKC in Game 3.

On the other hand, Houston enters this game with less than 48 hours of rest since their epic Game 7 victory over Chris Paul and the Thunder. For the Rockets to be at their best, they will need for Harden and Russell Westbrook play to the best of their abilities against Los Angeles. Follow along with all the action and analysis below. Follow along below for live news, updates and analysis.