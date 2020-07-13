Rockets’ Russell Westbrook reveals positive coronavirus test: ‘Please take this virus seriously’

LAKERS G RAJON RONDO BREAKS THUMB IN PRACTICE, OUT 6-8 WEEKS

“I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams [sic] departure to Orlando. I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up! #whynot”

Westbrook is the latest NBA star to test positive for the virus. Players like Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell had previously tested positive for the virus. Some have even chosen to opt-out of the return, which is expected to start at the end of the month.

Westbrook, who was traded to the Rockets from the Oklahoma City Thunder last year, was averaging 27.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists per game when the season paused.

The Rockets were in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 40-24 record. The team is among those who clinched a spot in the playoffs before the season was paused.