Rocket League Ultimate Edition (Nintendo Switch)

Winner or nominee of more than 150 ‘Game of the Year’ awards, Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade soccer and driving with rewarding physics-based gameplay. Take to the pitch for a fully-featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special “Mutators” that let you change the rules entirely. Express yourself with one of the deepest customization systems around and battle opponents on other platforms with ground-breaking cross-network play! Extensive Battle-Car customizations with more than 100 billion possible combinations Unlockable items and vehicles, stat tracking, leader-boards, and more Addictive 8-player online action with a variety of different team sizes and configurations Amazing 4-player split-screen mode that can be played locally or taken online.