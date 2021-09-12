Rocket Lab lands multi-launch deal with satellite company Kinéis

Peter Beck, Rocket Lab CEO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s deal with satellite company Kinéis and the company’s latest earnings report.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Ryanair walks away from Boeing deal over price differences
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre talks about Ryanair, Boeing's biggest 737 max customer outside the U.S., walking away from a new jet order after the...
Intel steps up auto chip fabrication, Chinese stocks jump, AMC stock surges on box...
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.
Microsoft President: Every organization needs cyber protection
Brad Smith, Microsoft President, talks about the new sections in the updated version of his New York Times best-selling book 'The Promise and the...
President Biden tours areas in NY and NJ to tour Hurricane Ida damage
Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith reports on President Biden's trip to the Northeast to tour Hurricane Ida destruction.
Will cutting extended unemployment benefits lead to more hiring?
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman examines the impact cutting unemployment will have on the labor market.