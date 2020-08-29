Rocket falls inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, no casualties, police sources say By Reuters





BAGHDAD (Reuters) – A Katyusha rocket landed in Baghdad’s greatly strengthened Green Zone, triggering damage to an empty structure and no casualties, Iraqi police sources stated on Saturday.

Sirens blasted from the U.S. embassy inside the zone, which houses federal government structures and foreign objectives, and helicopters were hovering above, the sources stated.

It was the 2nd such attack today after 3 rockets landed in the Green Zone on Thursday, likewise triggering no casualties.

Washington blames such attacks on Iranian- backed militia groups. Iran has not straight talked about the occurrences however obscure groups thought to be linked to Iran- lined up militias have actually declared some attacks.

Iraq, typically the scene of spillover violence from U.S.-Iran stress, looks for to prevent being drawn into any local blaze.

The Middle East came close to a complete dispute in January after a U.S. drone strike eliminated Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport.

Iran- lined up militias have actually testified avenge their deaths.