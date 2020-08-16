Rocket falls inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, no casualties By Reuters





BAGHDAD (Reuters) – A Katyusha rocket fell inside the Green Zone of Iraq’s capital Baghdad, which houses federal government structures and foreign objectives, however triggered no casualties, a military declaration stated.

Security forces discovered a rocket base and took apart 2 other rockets at the launch website, the declaration included.

The attack was at least the ninth within a week obviously focused on U.S. interests, according to a Reuters tally based upon main declarations and security sources