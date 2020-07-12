Rock band Great White plays concert with no face masks, social distancing required in North Dakota

EMINEM SLAMS INDIVIDUALS WHO DON’T WEAR MASKS, POLICE BRUTALITY IN NEW TRACK WITH KID CUDI

The concert happens as nationwide guidelines remain in place suggesting at the least 6 feet between people, as well as the usage of face masks in an endeavor to contain coronavirus and minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, the band explained they “are not in a position to enforce the laws” regarding social distancing recommendations.

“We have had the luxury of hindsight and we would like to apologize to those who disagree with our decision to fulfill our contractual agreement,” they said.

The message said: “We value the health and safety of each and every one of our fans, as well as our American and global community.”

“We do not have restrictions, believe it or not, we don’t have any. I guess it’s one of the first events this year that didn’t get canceled and was approved by the city; we’re all very, very excited about it…” event coordinator April Getz told the Dickinson Press. “It’s some of those things where if people feel comfortable decreasing and mixing and mingling, that’s their personal choice. We’re leaving it as much as everybody that chooses to go to.”

Great White can also be known for his or her 2003 performance at a Rhode Island nightclub called The Station, where their pyrotechnics began a fire that killed 100 — such as the band’s guitarist Ty Longley — and left more than 200 others injured.