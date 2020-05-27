Roc Nation Attorney Takes on Mississippi Prison Health Care Provider

Exclusive

Jay-Z‘s legal eagle will be maintaining the strain on Mississippi’s notorious Parchman Penitentiary by submitting a new lawsuit which calls the prison’s health care provider.

As we have documented, Jay’s firm, Roc Nation, endorsed a bunch of Parchman inmates suing Mississippi’s Dept. Of all Corrections more dirty, violent, damaging and lethal ailments… and all that has been earlier COVID-19 made matters worse.

Now, lawyer Alex Spiro — that Roc Nation hired to sue that the offenders — has recently filed a new lawsuit against Centene… the parent firm of Centurion, that offers health care at Parchman. This time, Spiro’s customer is currently a Centene shareholder who is viewed the barbarous facts roughly 40 offenders perishing in Mississippi prisons, such as Parchman, because December.

The Visitor supposes Centurion’s alleged bad maintenance is exposing the business to lawsuits and possibly tanking its own stock. In docs, acquired by TMZ, the Visitor calls out Centurion for inferior inmate mental health therapy, and a deficiency of testing in to disorders — a glaring problem for prisons involving the outbreak. In brief, the lawsuit alleges an”complete breakdown [Mississippi prisons’] healthcare program ”



Parchman, specifically, was plagued with riots, fires and suicides — movies from within the prison revealed the dire states purportedly affected by the prison being understaffed.

According into the lawsuit, Centurion is really losing money on its arrangement with the condition Mississippi — that the Visitor suspects may be why the organization’s allegedly siphoned on supplying good health care in the prisons.

The client needs a judge to induce Centurion to open its books to deliver a complete picture of where cash is, or is not, moving in regards to inmate health care.

Obviously, that data may also be essential for its Parchman offenders’ lawsuit. Fair to state, it is no denying Spiro will be repping the shareholder in addition to the offenders tripping Mississippi’s DOC.