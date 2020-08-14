Robots go their own way deep in the ocean



Firms like Rovco are trying to make underwater vehicles more intelligent





“It’s very common,” says Jess Hanham casually, when asked how often he finds suspected unexploded bombs.

Mr Hanham is a co-founder of Spectrum Offshore, a marine survey firm that does a lot of work in the Thames Estuary.

His firm undertakes all sorts of marine surveying, but working on sites for new offshore wind farms has become a big business for him.

Work in the Thames Estuary, and other areas that were the targets of bombing in World War 2, are likely to involve picking up signals of unexploded munitions.

“You can find a significant amount of contacts that need further investigation and for a wind farm that will be established in the initial pre-engineering survey,” he says.