Robotics in research – freeing up time for socially-distanced innovation?

A research team at the University of Liverpool has used a robot to help keep lab experiments running throughout lockdown

It’s a departure from usual ‘blue-collar’ applications on production lines

Similar hardware can become a crucial recipe for scientific work in post-pandemic recovery and in future

The disruption caused the coronavirus has highlighted, time and again, how our pre-pandemic obsession with ‘going automated’ across industries held water. But from production lines and other blue-collar applications, the University of Liverpool (UoL), UK shows how robots can carry huge benefits by working non-stop within the bounds of academia too.

Branded an “intelligent machine with social distancing skills,” the £100,000 (US$126,000) robotic researcher – essentially a remotely-operated ‘robo-chemist’ – is equipped with an amount of artificial intelligence (AI) that goes beyond typical robotic machinery, allowing it to utilize previous results and, fundamentally, ‘decide what to do next’.

The robotic arm has been lifting test tubes and siphoning serums night and day in the hunt for solar cell reaction catalysts, but researchers believe the robot – or at the very least the technology underpinning it – is also repurposed for the combat Covid-19 in vaccine development.

TechHQ previously highlighted the energy of AI in making scientific in-roads faster, cheaper and more-effective, by rapidly crunching through vast banks of data that would simply take human researchers months, or even years. This sentiment is echoed by the robot’s developer Benjamin Burger: “[The robot] frees my time to focus on innovation and new solutions, instead of doing exactly the same action.”

And that neatly sums up the core concept of Robotic process automation (RPA); software-based scripts which can be being employed across multiple applications in organizations to expedite repetitive tasks and minmise human-error. But when it comes to physical robots, we’re more used to seeing them on production lines, or in places such as for instance mines, quarries, or offshore wind farms where it could simply be too dangerous for humans to venture.

A new report by the Royal Society of Chemistry , however, emphasizes the significance of “urgently embracing” robotics, AI and high level computing within a post-Covid national research strategy. Like the every single other place of work, boffins have been rendered ‘remote’ by enforced lockdowns and safety concerns, but robo-scientists can continue to perform ground-breaking research in situ.

This isn’t an alternative strategy. Instead, robotics systems like that of UoL’s could do the heavy-lifting in laboratories – with oversight from a potentially global team – while researchers can shift their focus to other parts of the project or more valuable tasks.

Speaking to the BBC, Deirdre Black, head of research and innovation at the Royal Society of Chemistry, said by leveraging robotics and automation, scientists can “explore bigger and more complex problems, like decarbonization, preventing and treating disease, and making our air cleaner.”

With every industry grappling with the implications of the pandemic for months, if not years into the future, we can are expecting robotics and automation technologies to see further rapid adoption not only in heavy industries, but in the worlds of science and academia too which will be just as important to recovery.

We have already seen examples of this shift with Pepper (Softbank Robotics’ programmable humanoid) lending a personable touch to Covid-19 patients in intensive care.