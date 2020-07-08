Robotic lab assistant is 1,000 times faster at conducting research

Researchers allow us what they state is a breakthrough robotic lab assistant, able to move a laboratory and conduct scientific experiments just like a human.

The machine, created by scientists from the UK’s University of Liverpool, is far from fully autonomous: it requires to be programmed with the location of lab equipment and can’t design its experiments. But by working seven days a week, 22 hours each day (with two hours to recharge every night), it allows boffins to automate time-consuming and tedious research they wouldn’t otherwise tackle.

Working around the clock to tackle time-consuming research

In a trial reported in Nature today, the robot’s creators, led by PhD student Benjamin Burger, say it absolutely was able to perform experiments 1,000 times faster when compared to a human lab assistant, with that speed-up mostly because of the robot’s capability to work 24 / 7 without breaks.

But Professor Andy Cooper, whose lab developed the robot, tells The Verge that speed is not necessarily the idea. The main benefit of something like this, that he says, is that it allows boffins to explore avenues of research they wouldn’t waste a human’s time on.

“The idea is not to do things we would do faster, but to do bigger, more ambitious things we wouldn’t otherwise try to tackle,” says Cooper.

For its showcase research, the robot was tasked with finding substances that can increase chemical reactions that create hydrogen from light and water, an area of research beneficial to many industries, including green energy production. The robot was programmed with the essential parameters of the experiment but used algorithms to choose how to change 10 different variables, including the concentration and ratio of chemical reagents.

The robot mixed samples, exposed them to light, and analyzed the results

Over an eight-day period, the device carried out 688 experiments to locate how to create more efficient reactions. It mixed samples in glass vials, exposed them to light, and analyzed the results using gas chromatography.

The results of the tests are promising, but Cooper notes he wouldn’t have asked a human to even carry out the research, given how much time it would just take and how it might distract them from their studies. “If you asked a human to do it they could lose their whole PhD,” that he says. But for a machine, the potential benefits outweigh any loss of time.

The robot it self is maybe not without its expenses, needless to say. The basic hardware costs between $125,000 and $150,000, says Cooper, and it took three years to build up the controlling software. The machine navigates labs using LIDAR, the exact same laser-based technology found in self-driving cars. That means it may operate at nighttime, and it won’t get confused by changing lighting conditions. It manipulates lab equipment using an industrial arm built by German robotics firm Kuka, while some machines need to be adapted to its use.

Lee Cronin, a professor of chemistry at the University of Glasgow who also uses automated equipment in his work, said the main advance of the research was the robot’s mobility and its particular ability to use human equipment. But that he cautioned that such machines would nevertheless be “niche” later on, as deploying them won’t always sound right in terms of costs.

“I’m not sure robotic assistants like this are going to be useful in a general sense but in repetitive experiments … they could be excellent,” Cronin told The Verge by email.

It’s not clear if machines such as this will be cost-effective

Cooper says that even though the upfront costs are expensive, they’re not unusual compared to lab equipment, which regularly costs thousands and thousands of dollars. He also says that while some scientific research could be automated using static machines, the flexibility of a robot that can be reprogrammed to take on many different tasks is ultimately more useful.

“The idea was to automate the researcher, rather than the instrument,” says Cooper. “It’s a different paradigm.”

Cooper and his colleagues have already formed a spinoff company named Mobotix to commercialize the job, and they intend to have a “more fully commoditized product” ready in roughly 18 months. “We have an idea for a range of products,” that he says. “A robot technician, a robot researcher, and a robot scientist, all with different levels of capabilities.”

Although the development of new robotic technology usually leads to fears about lack of work through automation, Cooper says students who saw the robot were more likely to imagine how it might help them.

People were skeptical at first, but there is “general amazement when it first started to work,” that he says. “Now people are starting to think ‘if I don’t use this hardware I might be at a massive disadvantage.’”